Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign

BURLINGTON, Vt. -- Sen. Bernie Sanders, who saw his once-strong lead in the Democratic primary evaporate as the party's establishment lined swiftly up behind rival Joe Biden, ended his presidential bid on Wednesday,Sanders announced the suspension to his staff on a conference call Wednesday morning, according to the campaign. Sanders' exit leaves former Vice President Joe Biden as the presumptive Democratic nominee.Sanders will address his supporters at 11:45 a.m. Eastern time.