POLITICS

BUSH DYNASTY: Former president leaves behind successful family

EMBED </>More Videos

A closer look at the family left behind by the 41st president of the United States.

Related Topics:
politicsgeorge h.w. bushfamous death
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Army sergeant refers to President George H.W. Bush as 'Superman'
President Bush's aide reflects on decades-long relationship
Flags at half-staff for 30 days after George H.W. Bush's death
Former NC Governor Martin recalls time with George H.W. Bush
NC Board of Elections chair resigns amidst controversy
More Politics
Top Stories
Former NC Governor Martin recalls time with George H.W. Bush
Former President George H.W. Bush has died at age 94
NC Board of Elections chair resigns amidst controversy
'Christmas Vacation' holiday display causes panic in Texas
Police searching for man who robbed Southpoint jewelry store
Where to celebrate Hanukkah in the Triangle
1 dead, 1 injured in 1-95 RV crash
Duke University trustees approve Carr Building renaming
Show More
Police looking to ID couple after engagement ring recovered from utility grate
George and Barbara Bush: A love story
NC Army National Guard troops return home to emotional reunions
NC State beats East Carolina 58-3 in regular-season finale
Dick's considering removing all hunting gear from stores
More News