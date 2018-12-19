POLITICS

Butterfield tapped for Chief Deputy Whip Post for the 116th Congress

WASHINGTON (WTVD) --
Congressman G. K. Butterfield has been appointed by House Majority Whip-Elect James E. Clyburn to serve as Chief Deputy Whip for the 116th Congress when it convenes in January.

Clyburn also named Representatives John Lewis (GA-05), Jan Schakowsky (IL-09), Debbie Wasserman Schultz (FL-23), Peter Welch (VT-AL), Terri Sewell (AL-07), Shelia Jackson Lee (TX-18), Dan Kildee (MI-05), Pete Aguilar (CA-31), and Henry Cuellar (TX-28) to his Whip team for the 116th Congress.

As a Chief Deputy Whip, Butterfield will work with the Democratic leadership to help formulate policy and rally support for the Caucus' legislative priorities on the House Floor.

Congressman Butterfield is the first Democrat from North Carolina to serve in this role.
