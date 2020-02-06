2020 presidential election

Pete Buttigieg responds to Iowa caucus-goer who pulled support over his sexuality

NEW YORK -- Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg wants the caucus-goer who was caught on camera pulling her support for him over his sexuality to know that he's "running to be her president too."

"I wish she was able to see that my love is the same as her love for those that she cares about -- that my marriage means as much to me as hers if she's married," Buttigieg said when asked about the video on "The View" Thursday morning.

He added: "If she can't see that...I am still, if I am elected president, going to get up in the morning and try to make the best decisions for her and the people that she loves as I will work to serve every American whether they supported me or not."

The footage he's referencing was captured by filmmaker Annabel Park during a live stream of events and circulated widely on the internet earlier this week. In it, a caucus-goer asks to withdraw her support for Buttigieg after learning that he's married to a man.

"Are you kidding? Then I don't want anybody like that in the White House," the woman responded after learning about Buttigieg's sexuality. "So can I have my card back?"

EMBED More News Videos

An Iowa Caucus-goer was caught on video trying to pull her support for presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg after learning that he's gay.



With 97% of precincts reporting, Buttigieg and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders are nearly tied for the lead in Iowa, and both candidates have declared themselves victorious in the contest. ABC has not called the race.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicspete buttigiegthe view2020 presidential electioniowa caucuses
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
How to watch the New Hampshire Democratic debate on ABC
Iowa Caucus 2020: What happened and what's next
Full Iowa Caucus results still not in; Buttigieg, Sanders lead in partial results
ABC11 listening tour stops in Johnston County ahead of NC primary
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC weather: Storms cause damage as they move through Raleigh
Power outages: Storms knock out power for 95,000 across NC
Former Wake Forest coach convicted of assault in NYC punching death
City officials believe tornado touched down in Charlotte-area
Murder charge dismissed against Durham teen accused of killing dad
Husband of Hope Mills missing mom accused of assaulting her boyfriend
Funeral services set for coach killed in crash with Kobe Bryant
Show More
Trump unleashes fury at impeachment enemies after acquittal
DPS employee charged with peeping into prison restroom
Customers say curly styling products made their hair fall out
NASA astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth
Pig cuddlers wanted: SC farm seeking volunteers
More TOP STORIES News