Cary-based U.S. Veterans Corps helps Coast Guard families affected by government shutdown

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) --When Cary-based U.S. Veterans Corps got a call from Jose Colon, the President of the Coast Guard Enlisted Association Elizabeth City Branch asking for supplies for the food pantry during the partial government shutdown, they stepped into action.
"If they ask for food, we get the food," explained Andy Ladner with the U.S. Veterans Corps.
The organization put out a call on social media for donations and went shopping for supplies, purchasing about $3,000 worth.
"It means a lot," said Colon. "It's uncertain times without paycheck in the government shutdown. There is some fear, but we're trying to quell that by reaching out to the community."
Because the Coast Guard is funded through Homeland Security, some 42,000 active duty service members missed a paycheck on Jan.15. The Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps are funded through the Department of Defense, which already had its budget in place, so none of their troops missed a paycheck.
Both non-profits are in need of donations to help make sure those who serve get the service they need during the shutdown.
"We have close to 600 families if not more at Elizabeth City and Outer Banks," Colon said. "So, you're helping out at least multiply that by three so, about 1800 people if not more."