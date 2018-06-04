POLITICS

Former Pres. George H.W. Bush released from hospital after being treated for low blood pressure

EMBED </>More Videos

President George H.W. Bush has been released from a Maine hospital, his spokesman says.

Former president George H.W. Bush has been released from a Maine hospital, where he has been undergoing treatment for low blood pressure.

Bush was admitted to Southern Maine Healthcare Hospital for fatigue and low blood pressure on May 27.

Spokesman Jim McGrath tweeted that "the president is deeply appreciative both for the terrific care and the many good wishes he has received."

Bush entered the hospital a little more than a month after his wife and former first lady Barbara Bush died and weeks after he was discharged from a Houston hospital.

He and his family are in Kennebunkport, Maine, where they have traditionally spent the summer. He has been in Maine every summer of his life, except the years he spent fighting in World War II.

He arrived this year on May 20.

WATCH: An update on George H.W. Bush's condition
EMBED More News Videos

President George H.W. Bush's stay at the Southern Maine Healthcare Hospital for fatigue and low blood pressure is supposed to be solely for observation, according to his staff.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgeorge h.w. bushhospitalMaine
POLITICS
Activist calls Silent Sam protesters thugs
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Election officials await result of constitutional amendment challenges
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
More Politics
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Show More
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
More News