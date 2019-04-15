Fort Bragg families share stories of sacrifice with First Lady Melania Trump, Second Lady Karen Pence

.@FLOTUS at @FtBraggNC: “To all the spouses here, my heart and appreciation goes out to you... the strength of this community is visible in its recovery efforts from the devastating effects of Hurricane Florence.” @ABC @ABC11_WTVD @JTHVerhovek @POTUS @realDonaldTrump @NCGOP pic.twitter.com/wOys4VeuP9 — Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) April 15, 2019

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Melania Trump does not have a seat in the Situation Room, but several military families at Fort Bragg on Monday hoped the First Lady could convey their messages to the White House."Just basically don't send my husband anywhere he doesn't have to go," Brianna Gonyer told ABC11. Gonyer's husband, Sgt. Nicholas Curtis, has already served an 11 month deployment in Afghanistan."A lot of people don't realize how hard it is when they leave," she said of military send-offs. "It's hard to make someone understand it because it's not a normal experience."Mrs. Trump, who was joined by Second Lady Karen Pence, is the first member of the First Family to visit Fort Bragg since 2011. The first and second lady received demonstrations of special operations capabilities, toured the base facilities and received a briefing on the selection and training of America's most elite special operators.They also visited a raucous group of youngsters at Albritton Middle School on post."She was like a rock star," Karen Pence said.The two women finished their afternoon with brief speeches in a hanger at Pope Airfield."With readiness as the top priority at Fort Bragg, I'm sure there's nothing more difficult to bear than to watch a loved one leave the safety and comfort of home to fight in dark and dangerous s places around the world," Trump told the audience. "My husband and I extend our deepest gratitude and heartfelt thanks for the sacrifices that your families make for the protection of our country."