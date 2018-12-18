Frustration, confusion for 9th District voters at Bladen County town hall

Full house inside First Baptist Church in Bladenboro tonight. The town hall set to start soon. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/plIUzK86vP — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) December 18, 2018

“There’s a disturbing, racial disparity in the missing absentee ballots.” Allison Riggs, lead attorney with Southern Coalition for Social Justice giving a PowerPoint presentation. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/ahpZKWuOCr — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) December 18, 2018

“This thing has been going on for a long time, but they just got caught,” says Rev. Gregory D. Taylor who is pastor of the church. pic.twitter.com/odu2Whlnhq — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) December 18, 2018

Dozens filed inside the First Baptist Church on Martin Luther King Drive Jr. Drive in Bladensboro on Tuesday night as a coalition of organizations held a town hall to address voters living in the North Carolina 9th district, some of whom believe their ballots may have been mishandled.There are growing concerns among Bladen County residents who have fallen victim to voter theft.Many of those who attended the town hall using their platform to speak up. Several organizations sought to provide answers to the election fraud claims as well as a sense of comfort in hopes that this won't happen again.It's now more than a month past Election Day and the state's Board of Elections declined to certify GOP candidate Mark Harris's win over Democrat Dan McCready.McCready withdrew his concession after the allegations of irregularities surfaced.This is a developing story and will be updated after the town hall.