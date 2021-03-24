Gov. Cooper pitches state budget plan, including teacher raises, bonuses

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Gov. Roy Cooper held a media briefing Wednesday afternoon to pitch his recommended state budget.Cooper outlined his state budget plan that includes a 10% raise for teachers and principals over two years -- 5.7% in the first year and 4.3% in the second. The plan also provides a $2,000 bonus for educators in May of this year.Educators would also get a $1,000 bonus in each of the next two Octobers."With the right priorities, we will not only beat this pandemic but build lasting success for North Carolina," Cooper said. "The most important recommendations today will invest in North Carolina's people so they can learn, get healthier, and get the right kind of training for great jobs."The Governor's budget would invest $27.4 billion in 2021-2022 and $28.5 billion in 2022-2023 in areas including education, economic development, and health care.The governor said his budget provides for a $15 per hour minimum wage for non-certified school workers, such as bus drivers and other support staffers.The governor also wants voters to approve a $4.7 billion bond that would pay for schools, construction, community college, health and safety projects including relocation of the Department of Health and Human Services."We have concerns about the very high spending growth and billions in borrowing in Gov. Cooper's proposed budget," Sen. Brent Jackson, R-Sampson, one of the Senate's budget writers, said.."We don't want to return to an era of rollercoaster-style budgets with huge spikes in the boom years followed by huge cuts in the lean years."The bond would bolster state parks and museums, Cooper said.Another $500,000 in the biennial budget, which covers 2021-22 and 2022-23, is allotted to cultural and visitor attractions.The budget, heavy on education needs, also invests in efforts to improve recruitment, preparation, support, and retention of diverse educators. Additionally, the plan provides $80 million to help school districts hire more nurses, counselors, psychologists, and social workers to support student physical and mental health."This budget also works to make good on our state's Constitutional duty to make sure every child has access to a sound basic education," Cooper said. "We know how to do that: Attract and keep good teachers with competitive pay and recruit young people to make teaching a career. Make sure students and adults are ready for careers in high demand fields of employment. Provide the right resources for students with the greatest needs."Jackson, however, was critical of some aspects of Cooper's proposed education funding."Gov. Cooper also wants to eliminate the Opportunity Scholarship program," Jackson said. "His plan would harm working parents who desperately want their children to have an education that best prepares them for success. The program is enormously popular, especially among lower-income and non-white communities. For all the left's talk about 'equity,' taking money away from low-income children so a private education is only available to the elite seems hypocritical."Cooper was joined by State Budget Director Charlie Perusse at the news conference.Perusse said the state started from "firm financial footing" thanks to unprecedented federal relief during the COVID-19 pandemic from both the Trump and Biden administrations."Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, some of our most pressing needs to lift communities in rural and other areas can be covered by federal funds," Cooper said.Cooper also recommneded $45.4 million in economic investments, including support for One NC Small Business Fund and Carolina Small Business Fund. Cooper said his proposed budget invests to help small businesses and provides funding to prepare rural and economically distressed communities for an innovation-based economy. It also proposes funding to show increased support for minority-owned businesses.Cooper also revisited Medicaid expansion, saying this budget injects more than $5 billion in direct investment into the state by expanding Medicaid and claimed no taxes would be increased to achieve this major expansion. Cooper said the American Rescue Plan provides an additional $1.7 billion in federal funds to support Medicaid expansion without the state covering any cost share for up to six years.The Medicaid expansion is likely to meet stiff resistance in the Republican-controlled state legislature."We must get health care to more working people and the best way to do that is to expand Medicaid," Cooper said. "I am ready to work with legislative leadership and members of both political parties here in North Carolina to find a way forward."In response, Jackson said, "We look forward to working together to achieve an enacted budget."The governor's budget announcement came a day after heas North Carolina makes progress in the fight against COVID-19 spread,This is a developing story. Check back for new details of the governor's budget.