Hometown Voices: Oxford

OXFORD, N.C. (WTVD) --On Wednesday, the ABC11 Hometown Voices tour landed in Oxford and spoke with people in small towns across the viewing area ahead of the Midterm Election.
Related: Hometown Voices: Four Oaks residents weigh-in on Midterm Elections
Church life is a big part of everyday life, so ABC11 gathered with pastors and members of Penn Avenue Missionary Baptist Church and Oxford Baptist Church to learn what they want to see from the election.
ABC11 discovered a lot of their frustration stemmed the role social media plays in politics.