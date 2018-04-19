ELECTION 2018

What you need to know: It's primary day in North Carolina

Primary voting is today in North Carolina!

Ballots will look different in each county.
VIEW YOUR SAMPLE BALLOT HERE.

North Carolina voters are choosing their parties' nominees Tuesday in dozens of legislative and congressional primary races congested with contestants who were spurred by strong feelings about President Donald Trump or their state's redistricting struggles.

Polls opened at 6:30 a.m. for primary elections that involved more than 35 current General Assembly members and eight congressional incumbents, including top Republican leaders on Capitol Hill. Polls were to close at 7:30 p.m.

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows, representing the mountainous 11th District, and Rep. Patrick McHenry, the chief deputy whip representing the 9th District stretching from Gastonia to Asheville, are favorites to win.

The most threatened GOP incumbents may be Robert Pittenger of Charlotte and Walter Jones of Farmville.

The president is also playing a big role in the 3rd District, where Jones is being challenged by Craven County Commissioner Scott Dacey for voting against some of Trump's agenda items, including the tax overhaul law and health care replacement bill. Phil Law, one of Jones' 2016 rivals, is also in the race. Jones, a 12-term deficit hawk opposed to the war in Iraq, has said this is the last time he'll seek re-election.

Other incumbents seeking nominations Tuesday are Democratic Reps. David Price in the 4th District and Alma Adams (12th), as well GOP Reps. George Holding (2nd) and Virginia Foxx (5th).

At the state level, court-ordered state House and Senate redistricting created more competitive districts - some without sitting incumbents, attracting lots of candidates. Pairs of Republican senators were drawn into the same district, meaning two incumbents won't advance. Energy for and against Trump and Republicans in control of the General Assembly also led candidates to file in droves.

A little over 4 percent of the state's 6.9 million registered voters cast ballots before Tuesday, either through early in-person or traditional absentee voting. Some voters had no primaries in which to make a choice because there were no statewide races on the ballot.
Heading out to vote? Here's what you need to know.

The polls opened at 6:30 a.m. and will close at 7:30 p.m.
Once the polls close, check back here for a link to the election results.

Not sure if you are registered to vote? CHECK HERE.
NOTE: The U.S. Supreme Court denied a request from North Carolina to reinstate a controversial voter ID law. The decision means voters WON'T have to show one of several qualifying photo IDs when casting ballots.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicselection 2018
(Copyright ©2018 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
ELECTION 2018
Meet the candidates for North Carolina's potential new voting machines
Candidate drops f-bomb against NRA in searing campaign ad
Immigrant advocacy group has high hopes for new Durham sheriff
Russia lures voters to the polls with free iPhones, cars
More election 2018
POLITICS
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
Ex-Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty in hush-money scheme
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
More Politics
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Show More
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Man at center of violent Raleigh police encounter joins family, stays silent on case
More News