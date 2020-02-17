Politics

John Bolton to speak at Duke University

DURHAM, N.C. -- Former National Security Adviser John Bolton will speak at Duke University's Page Auditorium Monday.

The lecture will focus on current threats to national security.

Bolton served as national security advisor to President Trump, having previously served in the Reagan administration and George H.W. Bush administration in several roles in the State and Justice Departments.

Bolton is set to publish a book next month detailing his time in the White House, including criticism of Trump actions such as his decision to withhold military assistance while seeking a political favor from Ukraine. According to excerpts of a manuscript leaked to the media during the Senate impeachment trial, he said Trump told him he was conditioning the release of military aid to Ukraine on whether its government would help investigate the Bidens.

Bolton refused to participate in the House impeachment inquiry but later said he would testify in the Senate trial. Pelosi and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff have put off - but not ruled out - a subpoena for the former national security adviser.

Issuing a subpoena for Bolton could bring dramatic testimony about Trump's conduct, but also risk a court fight that could take months to resolve.

Peter Feaver, director of American Grand Strategy and professor of political science and public policy at Duke, will interview Bolton.

"Ambassador Bolton has been in the center of the foreign policy and national security arena during some of the most consequential periods in modern American history," Feaver said. "His most recent service as national security advisor to President Trump positions him exceptionally well to speak to the issues of the day -- issues that will continue to shape America's role in the world for years to come. This is an exciting opportunity to hear first-hand from a significant figure in American policymaking."
