Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to speak in Raleigh for Meredith College lecture

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will speak at Meredith College's Wallace Lecture in Raleigh Monday evening.

"A Conversation with Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Associate Justice, Supreme Court of the United States," will be held at 7:30 p.m. in Meymandi Concert Hall, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts.

All tickets were claimed as of Sept. 9.

The lecture will be broadcast online or via a livestream in Jones Auditorium which is free and open to the public at 7 p.m.

RELATED: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg treated for new pancreatic cancer
