Kerry Washington, husband Nnamdi Asomugha advocate for early voting, campaign with Joe Biden volunteers in Durham

Nearly 470,000 people cast ballots in the first two days of in-person early voting. The State Board of Elections reported North Carolina has already topped one-million votes in the general election, when in-person votes are combined with the over 570,000 ballots cast by mail-in absentee.
The Biden/Harris campaign announced the former vice president will also attend an event in Durham Sunday to encourage North Carolinians to make their plan to vote early during the state's in-person early voting period.
Joe Biden to make campaign stop in Durham on Sunday
Washington and Asomugha participated in a voter mobilization event around 1 p.m. and will take part in kickoff with Biden/Harris volunteers around 2 p.m.
HAPPENING NOW: Actress @kerrywashington and husband @AsomughaFndn campaign in Durham for Biden/Harris and encourage everyone to vote. #ncpol #ABC11— DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) October 17, 2020
“We are here in North Carolina because you have the power to save this country.” pic.twitter.com/gdDINg7RCv
Shortly after, the two will take part in a Sister Circle meets Shop Talks event in Durham around 2:15 p.m.
Washington starred on ABC's Scandal from 2012 to 2018.
