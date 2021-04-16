Politics

NC veterans group receives presidential volunteer award for work during pandemic

There were celebrations all around Friday morning as members of the US Veterans Corp received the 2020 President's Volunteer Service Award, along with a letter signed by former President Donald Trump.

The group has traveled around the state helping with food deliveries for a total of 53 weeks.

Once the celebration was over, the work continued.

The group completed their usual food deliveries at the Light House Project. This food will help families in low income areas.

"Everyone here that helped with food run Friday for the past year has been volunteer only. And that is a lot. And if you see some of our die hard volunteers, they did this every Friday for 53 weeks. That's a lot to ask for someone," said Andy Ladner, US Veterans Corp.

Over this last year, about 250 people have volunteered weekly to keep people fed in our community.
