NC House overrides budget veto in surprise vote with barely half of its members voting

The morning vote came to 55-9 in favor--the House is made up of 120 members. The Senate still has to vote to override the veto.
BREAKING: In an absolute stunner, @NCHouseGOP calls surprise vote on morning of #9/11, override @NC_Governor veto to pass budget with barely half of members present. @ABC11_WTVD @ABCPolitics @NCGOP @NCDemParty @JTHVerhovek @rickklein #ncpol #ncga pic.twitter.com/8GkUbl1BMo— Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) September 11, 2019
According to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer, Democrats objected to the vote being called. They said they were told there would be no votes during the 8:30 a.m. session.
Gov. Cooper and some House Representatives were at the North Carolina National Guard September 11 Commemoration when the vote was held. Cooper canceled a visit to Scotland County where he was going to tour recovery efforts still underway after Hurricane Florence; he is now scheduled to hold a press conference at noon addressing the surprise vote called by Republicans.
House Minority Leader Darren Jackson said he was told multiple times by Rules Committee Chairman Rep. David R. Lewis (R-Harnett) that no votes would be called until at least 1 p.m.
"I'm so very disappointed that the Republicans would stoop to this level. If you could've seen the smirking, the rib poking, the grinning, the thrill of victory when you have intentionally mislead our leader, that is despicable behavior." Rep. Deb Butler (D-Wilmington) said. "I don't mind losing a fair fight, but the deceit and misdirection and gotcha style politics should upset every voter in North Carolina."
.@JacksonforNC was not in the chamber today, but @RepDebButler was. “I don’t mind losing a fair fight, but the deceit and misdirection and gotcha style politics should upset every voter in NC...this is not why we were elected.” @ABC11_WTVD @NCDemParty @NCGOP #ncga #ncpol pic.twitter.com/i3U6sDHELM— Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) September 11, 2019
