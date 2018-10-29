Early voting is already underway in North Carolina but you may not even know all the candidates.
With that in mind, The News & Observer asked candidates on the ballot in the Triangle to answer some questions. They compiled the answers of those who responded in the database below.
Use this database to get to know the candidates seeking your vote in Wake, Durham and Orange counties' 2018 elections.
You can find more coverage of the races at newsobserver.com/election.
