New California? Group pushing to divide Golden State

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --Is California breaking up? That's what one group is hoping for.
They issued a Declaration of Independence, which proposes to create a 51st state -- "New California."
The group says they're exercising their constitutional right to form a new state separate from the "tyranny and lawlessness" of the state of California.
The U.S. Constitution requires state lawmakers to consent to the split before a new state could be formed from an existing one.
Watch the video above for more on the group's plan.