New California? Group pushing to divide Golden State

Is California breaking up? That's what one group is hoping for. (Shutterstock photo)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --
Is California breaking up? That's what one group is hoping for.

They issued a Declaration of Independence, which proposes to create a 51st state -- "New California."
The group says they're exercising their constitutional right to form a new state separate from the "tyranny and lawlessness" of the state of California.

The U.S. Constitution requires state lawmakers to consent to the split before a new state could be formed from an existing one.

Watch the video above for more on the group's plan.
