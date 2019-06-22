Politics

North Carolina lawmakers prepare to vote on House Bill 370

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The North Carolina state Senate is set to vote Monday on House Bill 370, which would require county sheriffs to cooperate with ICE detainment requests.

"There is no way that a bill like this can make communities safer. It actually makes communities less safe, because individuals would be more fearful to report crime," said Yesenia Polanco, the owner of Polanco Law, P.C. in Durham.

Polanco's firm handles cases involving undocumented immigrants in North Carolina and South Carolina, and has an attorney based in Lumpkin, Georgia, where detained immigrants are taken for legal proceedings.

In November, voters across the state elected a wave of sheriffs, who vowed to withdraw from the 287 (g) program.

Polanco, who initially came to the US in the 1980's as an undocumented immigrant fleeing war in El Salvador, said state lawmakers should respect the election results.

"It's too much interference from the state. The cities, the counties--we have our sovereign rights to elect our own sheriff," Polanco said.

HB 370 does have the support of the North Carolina Sheriff's Association, although seven local sheriffs have publicly opposed the proposal, including Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker.

On Wednesday, three of those sheriffs, including Baker, held a press conference in Raleigh to explain their positions.

In a follow-up tweet on Friday, the Sheriff's Office expanded on the issue, writing in part, "while it is true the NC Sheriff's Association has endorsed the current version of this bill, the seven sheriffs will continue to abide by any ultimate decision agreed upon by the lawmakers and Gov."



Counties who would refuse to cooperate with federal officials could face fines of up to $25,500 a day.

Back in March, House Speaker Tim Moore, one of the bill's co-sponsors said, "If the law-abiding citizens of North Carolina are subject to enforcement of state and federal law, then illegal immigrants detained for committing crimes should be, too."

HB 370 has passed the House and is pending in the North Carolina Senate. If passed, the legislation would become effective Dec. 1.

On Saturday, President Trump announced he was delaying ICE raids for two weeks, in an effort to allow Republicans and Democrats more time to work together and address issues at the border.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsncpoliticspresident donald trumpbills
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump delays ICE raids for 2 weeks
How to watch the Miss NC Competition 2019
3 hurt after Clayton dad crashes, flips truck on I-40
West Village tenants still living without windows months after explosion
Mom, 2 toddlers found dead in New York
11 killed in skydiving plane crash in Hawaii
Historic Durham cemetery needs help from volunteers
Show More
12-year-old boy dies after fall from rock wall at NC trampoline park
7 dead in collision with several motorcycles, pickup truck
92-year-old gets diploma from NJ high school, after not graduating due to WWII
The Business of Entertainment Conference held in Durham
Ariana Grande extends tour, reschedules Raleigh show
More TOP STORIES News