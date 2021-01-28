Constitution and Green parties no longer recognized in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina voters will have fewer choices when it comes to political party affiliations.The State Board of Elections announced Wednesday that the Constitution Party and Green Party are no longer recognized in North Carolina.The BOE said both parties failed to turn out the required 2% of the total vote for their candidate for governor or president in the 2020 general election. The Constitution Party had about 4,600 members for the 2020 election. The Green Party had about 3,600 members statewide."The Constitution Party and the Green Party did not meet the threshold to continue as recognized political parties in North Carolina," said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections.The Board of Elections will meet next month to decide when to change the affiliation of voters registered with the Constitution and Green parties to unaffiliated status.The Libertarian Party has requested to continue as a recognized political party because its candidate for president was on the ballot in at least 35 states, meeting the 70% threshold required by law. The party has about 45,000 registered voters.