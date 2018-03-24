MARCH FOR OUR LIVES

March for Our Lives signs: Demonstrators' calls for action

See the signs demonstrators are carrying at March for Our Lives events around the country.
Summoned by student survivors of the Florida school massacre, tens of thousands of people poured into the nation's capital and cities across America on Saturday to march for gun control and ignite political activism among the young.

In the photo gallery above, check out the signs the demonstrators are carrying at various events nationwide.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
