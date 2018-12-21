POLITICS

Response to viral GoFundMe page seeks to buy ladders to defeat border wall

Days after a GoFundMe page raised millions of dollars to fund a border wall, a competing GoFundMe hopes to undo the work of the yet-to-be-built wall.

President Donald Trump is threatening to shutdown the federal government if Senators don't include billions of dollars to pay for a wall across the U.S.-Mexico border.

In response to the controversy, a veteran started a GoFundMe to help pay for the border wall. It has raised $12 million in five days.

Two days ago, someone started a competing GoFundMe called Ladders to Get Over Trump's Wall.

The page has a stated goal of $100 million. If the page does not reach its goal, or if Trump's wall does not get built, the creator of the page said the money raised will be donated to the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and legal Services (RAICES).

The creator of the page Ladders to Get Over Trump's Wall said the group raising money for the wall will never reach their goal, "but no matter how much we raise, we're going to reach ours: Supporting an organization working to help immigrants seeking legal asylum."
