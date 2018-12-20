A Florida veteran has started a GoFundMe page to help pay for a wall at the United States border with Mexico.
The account, created Sunday by Brian Kolfage has already raised millions. Kolfage set the campaign's goal at $1 billion.
The 37-year-old is a triple amputee and Purple Heart recipient who says he feels deeply invested in this nation.
Kolfage writes, "If 63 million people who voted for Trump each pledge $80, we can build the wall."
Kolfage said he has contacted the Trump administration and a legal firm to ensure that the government can only use the money raised for a wall.
Kolfage also writes that he is a supporter of legal immigration.
"I have grandparents who immigrated to America legally, they did it the correct way and it's time we uphold our laws," Kolfage wrote.
Veteran's border wall GoFundMe raises more than $10 million
