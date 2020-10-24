Sen. Cory Booker to campaign for Joe Biden in Fayetteville, Raleigh and Cary Saturday

Senator Cory Booker will campaign for Joe Biden in Fayetteville, Raleigh and Cary on Saturday.
Booker will take part in a march to the polls in Fayetteville Saturday morning and then will encourage early voting in Cary and Raleigh later this afternoon.
