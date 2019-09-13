Politics

Senate committee approves new nonpartisan districts, asks for public opinion

AFTER: Map proposal for 2019, Senate committee is asking for public comment

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Senate Committee on Redistricting and Elections, in a near-unanimous bipartisan vote, announced Friday that it approved new nonpartisan districts per the court's order in Common Cause v. Lewis.

BEFORE: Map of previous districts



In a joint statement, Senate Democratic Leader Dan Blue and Republican Committee Chairs Paul Newton, Warren Daniel, and Ralph Hise said, "This is the most transparent redistricting process in history. The maps produced in this room in the last several days are fair and nonpartisan. We approve of them and urge the full Senate to do the same."

The base map shows different color highlights so it is easier to what has been changed. The changes affect the more populated counties of the state including Brunswick, Buncombe, Forsyth, Guilford, Johnston, Mecklenburg and Wake. No changes have been made to the counties of Durham, Orange and Cumberland.

AFTER: Map after districts redrawn



Senate is asking for the public to comment and review the new nonpartisan maps approved by the committee. The public will be allowed to comment all weekend until noon Monday. The Senate Committee on Redistricting and Elections will also hold a public hearing on Monday at noon for anybody who wishes to comment in person.

Senators wishing to offer additional amendments to the maps will be allowed to go before the floor of the Senate beginning Monday night.

The full Senate will vote on the new map at 7 p.m. Monday.

Close-up of districts redrawn by Senate in Wake County and surrounding areas



To comment on the 2019 NC Senate Redistricting maps check here.
