Massachusetts lawmakers propose bill to ban youth football

Parents, how would you feel if you were told your child could not play youth football?

A lawmaker in Massachusetts is proposing a bill that aims to ban tackle football for kids before eighth grade as a way to protect them from brain injuries like CTE, also known as Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy.

If passed, the law would be the first of its kind in the country.

Supporters of House Bill 2007 released a PSA which said football is to CTE like smoking is to lung cancer.

"Why are we hurting our kids' brains at such a young age?" asked Dr. Robert Stern, Director of Clinical Research at the BU CTE Center.

While some parents support it, critics have called the bill an overreach into the rights of parents to allow their kids to play a game.

"Parents do not want their government telling them when their kids can play football," one parent said.

