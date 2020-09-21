Register to vote now, or risk not being eligible for the 2020 election

Raleigh (WTVD) -- The deadline to register to vote is fast approaching.If you plan to vote in North Carolina in the presidential election on Nov. 3, you must be registered before Oct. 9.The League of Women Voters of Wake County is a non-partisan organization that was establish by suffragists in 1920. The group is dedicated to helping all citizens get educated about candidates and be prepared to vote.The group is dedicated to educating voters and they never endorse a candidate.