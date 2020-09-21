Politics

Register to vote now, or risk not being eligible for the 2020 election

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
Raleigh (WTVD) -- The deadline to register to vote is fast approaching.

If you plan to vote in North Carolina in the presidential election on Nov. 3, you must be registered before Oct. 9.


The League of Women Voters of Wake County is a non-partisan organization that was establish by suffragists in 1920. The group is dedicated to helping all citizens get educated about candidates and be prepared to vote.

The group is dedicated to educating voters and they never endorse a candidate. More information here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsncvotingvote 2020abc11 togetherelection
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Joe Biden to make campaign stop in NC
How 2020 hurricane season stacks up against 2005
Box truck driver ejected, killed in Durham crash near Southpoint
Justice Ginsburg to lie in repose at SCOTUS building for public viewing
Doctor from New York dies of COVID-19 after ER rotation
Panthers' McCaffrey to miss multiple weeks with ankle sprain
Carolina utility crews head to Gulf Coast after Hurricane Sally
Show More
Dems unveil temporary funding bill to avert government shutdown
Boy hospitalized in Durham shooting
LATEST: Wake County invests $1M in fund for local arts
Tropical Storm Beta drenching Texas, Louisiana
President Trump says SCOTUS announcement by week's end
More TOP STORIES News