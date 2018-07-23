POLITICS

Wake County $550 million school bond referendum closer to landing on November ballot

EMBED </>More Videos

School bond closer to going on November ballot. (WTVD)

By
WAKE COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
Wake County commissioners took another step closer to putting a nearly $550 million school bond referendum on the November ballot.

A public hearing on the matter is now scheduled for the commissioners' August 6 meeting.

A property-tax rate increase of 2.3 cents would pay for the $548 million school bond that would go toward covering construction costs on seven new schools and renovation projects on 11 others in fiscal years 2020 and 2021.

"We've been trying to make sure that we don't increase property taxes any more than is necessary to build the schools that we need," said Matt Calabria, Wake County Commissioner.

The money would also help pay for the replacement of old equipment such as HVAC's in aging schools, technology upgrades, and land acquisition.

"It's vital," Commissioner John Burns said. "Those schools have to be built- we're constitutionally required to build them and upkeep them and this will be the cheapest possible money to do that."

Commissioners also want voters to approve two other bonds this fall.

A $349 million bond referendum for construction and renovations at Wake Tech Community College would mean an additional 1.15 cents on the property tax rate.

Also, $120 million for parks, greenways, recreation and open space bond referendum would increase the property tax rate by another .35 cents.

The total cost to taxpayers, should voters approve all three bond referenda, would be 3.8 cents to the property tax rate, or $114 on a $300,000 home.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicswake county newswake county schoolsproperty taxesRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Trump considering revoking ex-Obama officials' clearance
Republican leaders hastily call for special session in Raleigh
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Second Amendment supporters rally in Hillsborough
More Politics
Top Stories
I-Team investigates how doctors can take parents to court over guardianship
Surveillance photos released of Raleigh CVS armed robbery suspects
Chapel Hill police seeking 3 suspects in CVS armed robbery
Former president of UNC System C.D. Spangler Jr. dies
Trump considering revoking ex-Obama officials' clearance
Republican leaders hastily call for special session in Raleigh
Raleigh man charged with raping child over period of four years
Raleigh's Newton Road reopens ahead of schedule after sinkhole
Show More
Chick-fil-A testing make-at-home meal kits in Atlanta
Sheriff: Parking spot shooting fits 'stand your ground' law
Flash Flood Warning in effect for Harnett, western Cumberland, eastern Hoke Counties
Best 'In My Feelings' challenge? Dentist's dance goes viral
'Guess who's moving? You!': Apartment eviction notice goes viral
More News