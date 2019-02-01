Poole Road reopens in Raleigh hours after gas leak

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --A broken gas line shut down several roads in downtown Raleigh for hours.
Around 1:30 p.m., PSNC Energy responded to the gas leak on Poole Road and Sunnybrook Road.
PSNC said the leak was secured around 5 p.m.
The road reopened about 9 p.m.
The company said the line break was caused by an unspecified third party.
The leak was said to have occurred at a stub, which is the end of a gas line.
Poole Road had been shut down between Sunnybrook Road and Donald Ross Drive.
