Poole Road reopens in Raleigh hours after gas leak

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
A broken gas line shut down several roads in downtown Raleigh for hours.


Around 1:30 p.m., PSNC Energy responded to the gas leak on Poole Road and Sunnybrook Road.

PSNC said the leak was secured around 5 p.m.

The road reopened about 9 p.m.

The company said the line break was caused by an unspecified third party.

The leak was said to have occurred at a stub, which is the end of a gas line.

Poole Road had been shut down between Sunnybrook Road and Donald Ross Drive.

