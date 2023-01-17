North Carolina food bank holds pop-up food markets to increase reach

The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina is working to reach more people in need through pop-up food distribution markets.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina (FBCENC) is working to reach more people in need through pop-up food distribution markets.

The push comes comes at a time when inflation is squeezing household budgets.

"Because of inflation, everything has gotten so expensive for families," explained Jacqueline Frazier, a Wake County resident who received food at the pop-up event at Lions Park in Raleigh on Tuesday.

The Lions Park pop-up market is one of several FBCENC is holding in January. The nonprofit which serves 34 counties started the events in 2021 in an effort to reach more people in need in areas that don't have a lot of food distribution partner agencies.

"Most of the food that the food bank sends out goes to our partner agencies," FBCENC pop-up market organizer Cassie James said. "That's your food pantries, your soup kitchens of your local organizations that work with us. But pop-up markets are different because we are directly distributing food so you find them in places where they give some additional support with distributions like this."

The increased outreach comes at a time when millions are feeling the pinch with food prices. In December, the inflation rate was 6.5%, down slightly from the previous period but still too high for many household budgets.

The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina will hold several pop-up food distribution markets in January.