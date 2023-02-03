Pop-Up Skate Park coming to Raleigh's Moore Square Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pop-up skate park is taking over Moore Square in downtown Raleigh on Sunday.

The temporary park is a sneak peek of what's to come downtown.

Skate Raleigh's pop-up skate park will be set up with donated ramps and rails. It is helping to generate

excitement about the new skate park that will break ground in the spring.

The city has agreed to let Skate Raleigh use the upper part of the future Smoky Hollow Park off Capital Boulevard heading into downtown until construction begins on the future 14-acre park.

"This is an effort to build a space that's open to people for action sports, where this is a fairly low barrier to entry activity," said John Cerqueira, a Skate Raleigh board member. "Skating in Moore Square is at the moment prohibited. So, this is a great display of support from the city to allow us to bring attention to action sports so that we can get more awareness and make this part of our community. We want to be as inclusive as possible. This is an effort to build a space that's open to people for action sports. So, inclusive for people from all economic backgrounds and ages."

Skate Raleigh's pop-up skate park at Moore Square will be Feb. 5 from 11 am until 5 pm.

It's free and open to all ages and abilities. Riders are asked to bring a helmet.