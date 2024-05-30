WATCH LIVE

1 dead after police chase ends in crash in Cumberland County

WTVD logo
Thursday, May 30, 2024 8:48AM
It happened on US Highway 301, just south of the Fayetteville Airport.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A police chase Thursday morning in Cumberland County ends in a death.

It happened on US Highway 301, just south of the Fayetteville Airport.

Fayetteville police officers chased a white passenger car within city limits, then continued into Hope Mills and onto US Highway 301. The passenger car then crossed the median and was hit by a car coming from the other direction.

Officials confirmed one death at the scene.

One person was also arrested after jumping a fence into a business involved in the crash.

US Highway 301 is closed from Chickenfoot Road to Tom Starling Road.

Hope Mills Police, CCSO and NCSHP were seen assisting Fayetteville Police.

