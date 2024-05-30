1 dead after police chase ends in crash in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A police chase Thursday morning in Cumberland County ends in a death.
It happened on US Highway 301, just south of the Fayetteville Airport.
Fayetteville police officers chased a white passenger car within city limits, then continued into Hope Mills and onto US Highway 301. The passenger car then crossed the median and was hit by a car coming from the other direction.
Officials confirmed one death at the scene.
One person was also arrested after jumping a fence into a business involved in the crash.
US Highway 301 is closed from Chickenfoot Road to Tom Starling Road.
Hope Mills Police, CCSO and NCSHP were seen assisting Fayetteville Police.