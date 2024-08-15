Girl injured in Raleigh stabbing; juvenile in custody

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A juvenile is in custody after a stabbing Thursday afternoon in Raleigh

The Raleigh Police Department said officers responded to calls about a stabbing just before 3:15 p.m. in the 2300 block of Foxhill Circle. When officers arrived they found a girl with a stab wound.

Police said the girl's injuries were serious but non-life-threatening.

Authorities said another juvenile girl was taken into custody in connection with the incident.

The motive remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to visit Crimestoppers for anonymous reporting options or call (919) 996-1193.

