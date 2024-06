1 shot, 1 stabbed in Raleigh on Limousine Drive

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two men were injured Friday night in Raleigh.

At 10:30 p.m., Raleigh Police Department was called to a reported shooting in the 6300 block of Limousine Drive.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with gunshot wounds and another man with stab wounds.

Both were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances of this incident. There is no threat to the public, police said.