18-year-old seriously injured in Goldsboro shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- An 18-year-old was seriously injured in a shooting Monday night.

Goldsboro police officers responded about 10:50 p.m. to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1000 block of Lincoln Drive.

Police said Tuesday that Preston Chestnut Jr., of Goldsboro was taken to UNC Health Wayne for treatment. He was later transferred to ECU Health in Greenville and was listed in serious condition.

Police also found that an occupied home on Lincoln Drive had sustained damage from a bullet.

The incident remains under investigation.