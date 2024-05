2 people sent to hospital due to Raleigh crash on Millbrook Road and Atlantic Avenue

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An overnight crash in Raleigh involving three vehicles has closed an intersection.

The crash happened at the intersection of Millbrook Road and Atlantic Avenue.

Two people were taken to the hospital.

The entire intersection is shut down at this time so drivers will need to find an alternate route.

A pickup truck and a UPS truck was involved.

A cause of the crash has not been determined.