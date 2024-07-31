2 severe cases of West Nile virus found in western North Carolina

The illness, spread by mosquitoes during the summer months, mostly causes mild infections but can sometimes be life-threatening.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina has seen two West Nile virus infections this year.

Both cases found in western North Carolina fall in the severe category, according to state health officials.

In all, 72 cases have been found this year across 21 states, and 42 of these infections fall in the severe category.

Most people who are infected won't have symptoms but severe cases can affect the brain and spinal cord.

Those cases - like most viral illnesses, including flu and COVID-19 -- are largely seen in older adults and those with weak immune systems.

"Neck stiffness or weakness or numbness anywhere is some of the things that will make us worry and see medical attention, but again it will be hard to tie that to a single mosquito bite that someone had days before," said Thomas Holland, professor of infectious diseases at Duke University.

There is no vaccine for the virus and North Carolina typically sees 10 cases each year.

The best way to combat West Nile is to prevent mosquito bites by wearing repellents and covering the skin when going outside.

