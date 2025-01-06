20-year-old son considered armed and dangerous wanted for stabbing father in Southern Pines

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WTVD) -- Southern Pines police are looking for a 20-year-old who allegedly stabbed his father and is considered armed and dangerous.

On Sunday at 12:40 p.m., Southern Pines police responded to 114 Cypress Circle for a reported assault.

When officers arrived, they were told Chase Alexander Terziu stabbed his father and left the area in his dad's GMC truck.

The father had several stab wounds and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The truck was later found in Brunswick County, but the son has not been found.

Police believe Terziu has a gun and should be considered dangerous.

Anyone with information can call (910) 692-7031, or the Investigation Division of the Southern Pines Police Department at (910) 693-1481.

