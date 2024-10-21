Donald Trump to make multiple stops in NC on Monday, including Asheville to see Helene damage

ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- Former President Donald Trump has several stops across North Carolina on Monday.

His first stop will be in the Asheville area in the western part of the state. According to his campaign, he will "see the devastation of Hurricane Helene first-hand and deliver remarks to the media."

Remarks will start at noon following the tour. Trump will then hold rallies in Greenville at 3 p.m. and Concord at 6:30 p.m.

It's been three weeks since Helene left a trail of destruction in western North Carolina.

Since Monday, Oct. 14, the death count related to the storm has remained at 95. North Carolina's Division of Public Health reports the majority of the 95 deaths have been attributed to drownings (32) and landslides (20).

More than 2,000 North Carolina National Guard personnel are on the ground, along with 1,200 FEMA workers assisting storm survivors. Volunteers are also helping with cleanup efforts.

Trump has widely criticized the Biden Administration's response to Helene, calling it the worst hurricane response since Katrina.

He has also been called out for spreading misinformation about the federal response, which Biden says has impacted people getting the help they need.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The featured video is from a previous report.