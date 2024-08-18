Donald Trump, JD Vance to address national security at event in Asheboro

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Former President Donald Trump and vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance are set to speak at an event in North Carolina on Wednesday, Aug 21.

The Trump-Vance Campaign announced that the event will be held at the North Carolina Aviation Museum & Hall of Fame at 2222 Pilots View Road in Asheboro.

According to the campaign office, the former president and Vance are expected to speak on topics regarding national security.

This is the second time Trump has visited North Carolina in a week. He made a stop in Asheville on Wednesday where he focused much of his remarks on his plans for the economy

Trump also visited the state last month during a rally in Charlotte where he marked his first public campaign event since Biden dropped out of the 2024 matchup and Harris became the Democrats' likely nominee.

Doors for the event will open at 11 a.m. and Trump is expected to speak at 2 p.m.

For more information visit here.

Featured video is from a previous report