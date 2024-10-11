Vice President Harris returns to battleground North Carolina

This marks her 19th visit to the Tar Heel state this election cycle.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Vice President Kamala Harris returns to North Carolina for a second weekend in a row.

According to her campaign office, she will be flying into Raleigh on Saturday. She is expected to stop at a restaurant to have conversations with Black lawmakers, faith leaders and community leaders. She also plans to assist with a Helene relief supply drive.

On Sunday, VP Harris is scheduled to make remarks at a church in Greenville and host a campaign rally in the afternoon. No further details were released about the Greenville events.

Harris previously visited the state in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. After arriving in WNC, she was briefed by state and local officials on the impact of Helene and recovery efforts. She reassured them federal assistance would continue to flow in. She praised local communities for helping each other as the long road to recovery continues.

WATCH | VP Kamala Harris visits NC to survey storm damage

"We are here for the long haul," Harris said.

The visit was a day after Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump said the federal response to the disaster has been "lousy."

There's a little over three weeks until Election Day, Nov. 5.

