What bond referendums will be on the 2024 ballot for Durham voters?

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Early voting is underway in North Carolina with Election Day only a few weeks away.

On this year's ballot, Durham voters can choose "yes" or "no" to the city's use of general obligation (GO) bonds to fund projects for streets and sidewalks as well as parks and recreation.

What is a bond referendum?

A bond referendum is a voting process that gives voters the power to decide if a government should be allowed to raise funds through the issuance of general obligation (GO) bonds. In North Carolina, municipalities can't issue GO bonds without voter approval.

Bond funds are how governments typically finance projects to pay for infrastructure. The debt is repaid with interest over a specified term. GO bonds can be repaid through various city funding sources, including taxes.

Additional property taxes within city limits may be levied if the following bonds are approved. See here what the potential property tax increase would be.

PARKS AND RECREATION BONDS

This bond referendum would allow the city to borrow $85 million for Parks and Recreation projects in the community. The funding would go toward building a new aquatic center at Merrick-Moore Park and upgrades to East End and Long Meadow parks.

New Aquatic Center

The $43 million project will be located next door to Wheels Roller Rink at Merrick-Moore Park. According to the city, the park and multi-pool aquatic center will have "zero-depth entry, a lazy river and pool space for recreation swimming for ages and abilities."

Ultimately, if this bond is approved, construction would then start in fall 2026 before opening in summer 2028.

The park and multi-pool aquatic center will have "zero-depth entry, a lazy river and pool space for recreation swimming for ages and abilities." City of Durham

East End and Long Meadow parks

According to the city, a new pool, play areas, athletic field and courts and other improvements will be developed at both parks on Alston Avenue.

The $42 million project would connect and make improvements to "two neighborhood parks rooted in segregation."

The $42 million project would connect and make improvements to "two neighborhood parks rooted in segregation." City of Durham

The land for both parks was donated to Durham in 1932. Long Meadow Park was initially segregated and only for white people, and East End Park was for Black people.

While the parks have been desegregated for decades, the city said the project would "unite two parks, creating a single park corridor" on the R. Kelly Bryant Bridge Trail. If the bond is approved, construction will begin in fall 2026 before opening in summer 2028.

For more information on these projects, click here.

STREETS AND SIDEWALK BONDS

The approval of this bond referendum would allow Durham to borrow $115 million to use toward building new sidewalks and repairing old ones, along with repaving and maintaining streets.

$60 million of that, the city said, will go toward 11 sidewalk projects.

These projects would add a little over 12 miles of new sidewalks in 25 locations. This will ultimately help reduce traffic deaths and serious injuries. If the bond passes, construction will start in the spring of 2025.

$15 million of the funds would go toward sidewalk repairs. If the bond is approved, 20 miles of sidewalk repairs would start in the summer or fall of 2025. This could take up to two years to finish.

$30 million would go toward street repaving and maintenance. The City of Durham estimated the funding would repave and repair 100 miles of streets.

If the bond is approved, these repairs and preservation will start in the summer of 2025. It may take up to two construction seasons to finish.

For more information on these projects, click here.

