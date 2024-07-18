'Stakes couldn't be higher': Former Congressman David Price weighs in on Biden's bid for reelection

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As a growing number of sitting Democrats call for President Biden to step aside in his bid for re-election over concerns about his fitness for office, a longtime Democratic Congressman from North Carolina is weighing in.

David Price represented parts of the Triangle on Capitol Hill for more than 30 years, leaving office in 2022.

"I've been in politics a long, long time, and I've never seen a decision or more critical or important than this one," Price said about who the Democratic nominee will be in the fall.

Though President Joe Biden has been clear that he intends to stay in the race, making comments that he believes he's the only person who can beat Donald Trump, Price echoed Rep. Nancy Pelosi's remarks, saying Biden still has a decision to make.

"It needs to be a decision that is made very, very carefully with the due regard for his own condition, his own capability, but also with the country's needs at this time, which I think very much include a Democratic candidate's ability who's able to prosecute a vigorous, hard-hitting campaign," Price told ABC11.

He would not directly address whether he thinks Biden should step aside, but if he does, he believes Vice President Kamala Harris would be a natural choice to take over the ticket.

"It would be interesting and important, of course, who she was paired with, and there have been interesting conversations about that, including our own Governor (Cooper) but I think Kamala Harris has performed well as Vice President," Price said.

Regardless of who the Democratic nominee is - Price reiterated how high the stakes are in November. He referenced the rhetoric coming out of Milwaukie this week at the Republican National Convention, and the concern about the future of NATO if Donald Trump wins in November. He also mentioned Trump's decision to run alongside J.D. Vance as "truly regrettable," calling him "the most extreme possible choice."

"We need to lower the temperature in the sense of not making this personal, not demonizing our opponent, but at the same time, this needs to be a full-bore campaign with the issues very, very clear. The stakes just couldn't be higher."

Despite some sitting Democrats, like Rep. Adam Schiff, calling for Biden to step aside, and others vocal about their support for the President's second term, Price said he believes the party is unified.

"This is a difficult time for the party, but that doesn't mean we're fractured or divided or at cross-purposes. I think actually we have a remarkable sense of unity and unanimity about the mission, the historic mission that we face this fall," Price said.