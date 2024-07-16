Vice President Harris making campaign stop in Fayetteville this week

Vice President Kamala Harris visited Greensboro on Thursday during her campaign for the Biden administration.

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- As Republicans are in the midst of their national convention in Milwaukee, the White House announced Monday night that Vice President Kamala Harris will make a return trip to North Carolina.

Harris will deliver remarks on Thursday at a campaign event in Fayetteville.

After her trip to Greensboro last week, this will be the vice president's seventh visit to North Carolina this year and her 15th trip to the state since taking office.

Democrats are pushing hard in North Carolina, seen as a major battleground state. Donald Trump won NC in both 2020 and 2016.

Further details of Harris' trip were not immediately released.

