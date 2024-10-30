Vice President Kamala Harris pitches plans, optimism to throng of supporters in Raleigh

The vice president pledged to seek common ground and "common-sense solutions" in a speech at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Vice President Kamala Harris visited battleground North Carolina on Wednesday and campaigned in Raleigh to highlight the challenges she plans to overcome.

"As your president, I pledge to seek common ground and common-sense solutions to the challenges you face," Harris told the crowd at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek.

Much of Harris's speech parallelled the one she gave Tuesday night in Washington, DC.

She reiterated her message that it's time for a new chapter and argued that former President Donald Trump is too unstable to again hold office.

Thousands of people packed into the music venue to hear from the Democratic presidential nominee six days before Election Day.

"Make no mistake -- we will win," Harris said.

Harris and Trump were both in North Carolina on Wednesday, trying to grab every last vote possible.

Harris highlighted some of her goals, which include offering a tax break for the middle class, going after corporate price gouging, and restoring women's reproductive rights at a federal level.

"Now in America, 1 in 3 woman lives in a state with a 'Trump ban' -- including in North Carolina and every state in the state except for Virginia."

Harris attempted to tie Trump to the overturning of Roe vs. Wade. However, that took place on June 24, 2022, during the Biden-Harris administration. The US Supreme Court's ruling sent abortion policy back to the state level.

Trump has publicly said he supports states having the authority to set their own laws and regulations regarding abortion.

An enthusiastic crowd was on hand in Raleigh for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Supporters said they believe Harris can flip the state blue for the first time in 16 years.

"She's going to win," said supporter Kim Cauthen, of Durham.

Raleigh resident Pat McWaters added, "Kamala is the only one who brings me hope."

Harris criticized Trump for labeling political opponents as the "enemy within."

"I pledge to be a president for all Americans, and always put country above party and self," Harris told the crowd, as she continued to try to distance herself from President Joe Biden's labeling of Trump's supporters as "garbage."

Though a Democratic presidential candidate hasn't won North Carolina since Barack Obama in 2008, Harris supporters remained optimistic.

"We got this," said Robin King, of Garner.

Williams O'Meara, of Clayton, added, "We are going to turn the state blue."

Cauthen said this event energized her to do more in the final days.

Cauthen, who works two jobs, said she is spending any spare time working phone banks and knocking on doors to campaign for Harris.

"I feel a little bit anxious just because, you know, it's so tight and so much is at stake," Cauthen said.

Harris was blitzing through battleground states Wednesday. From North Carolina, she flew to another must-win state, Pennsylvania. From there, Harris flies to Wisconsin for a Wednesday night rally in Madison.