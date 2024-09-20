Fresh off Raleigh visit, Sen. JD Vance returns to North Carolina to speak in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Coming off a visit to Raleigh this week, Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance will speak in Charlotte on Monday.

The announcement comes as Republicans and Democrats at the top of the ticket continue to blanket North Carolina, which is seen as a key battleground state. Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz made a stop in Asheville earlier this week.

Vance will deliver remarks at a Believers and Ballots Coalition event at Freedom House Church.

The Ohio senator and running mate to former President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

The coalition engages with faith communities and church congregations to spread the word about Trump's commitment to religious liberty and the country, the Trump/Vance campaign said.

Trump is also visiting North Carolina, stopping in Wilmington this weekend.

He will speak on Saturday at Aero Center. That event begins at 2 p.m.

