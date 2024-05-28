Asian Americans emerging as powerful voting bloc that wants their voices heard this election

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Asian Americans have traditionally been an overlooked political constituency, but as the fastest growing demographic in the state they believe their political power is one that can't be ignored.

ABC11 was invited to RobotLAB Raleigh, a company that combines artificial intelligence and business using robots. It's something society will likely start to see more of in the near future.

"They can do vacuuming, mopping and scrubbing. They can do deliveries," said Kalpesh Patel, CEO of RobotLAB Raleigh.

Patel was born in India, but he has been a North Carolina resident for 16 years.

"The reasons are very clear: good schooling and good education. Back home, we are big on education," he said. " We want to give our kids the best education. North Carolina is the place we get that."

According to a report from Carolina Demography, North Carolina is among the top 10 states leading Asian population growth with nearly half of residents living in either Wake or Mecklenburg counties. The report states that 70 percent of Asians living in North Carolina are citizens who place high value on college education.

The Triangle is home to Research Triangle Park, a global innovation tech hub with hundreds of companies. With many people from India working in the tech industry, engaging those voters could come with big benefits.

"You could really swing a gubernatorial election with Stein and Robinson or presidential election with Trump and Biden," Morrisville Town Councilman Steve Rao said.

He told ABC11 that Asian Americans are emerging as a powerful voting bloc in the state. As the longest serving Asian American elected official in the state, he believes the growth will have a significant impact on the upcoming election.

"It's only going to help us politically in terms of having a larger base and having a seat at the table and having our voices heard," Rao said.

The North Carolina General Assembly has the most AAPI lawmakers its ever had. Representative Ya Liu is one of the first Asian American women elected to serve in the state legislature.

"We often call the AAPI voting bloc the margin of victory," she said.

Liu is planning to reintroduce this bill that would require AAPI history be taught from elementary to high school students. It's something she calls important as the state continues to see growth.

"Asian history is American history so we want students to know that," said Liu.