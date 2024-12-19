Rev. William Barber announced a federal lawsuit against AMC Theaters over seating incident

William Barber was escorted out by police from the AMC Fire Tower 12 theater in Greenville during a screening of "The Color Purple."

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Rev. William Barber II announced he will be bringing a federal lawsuit against AMC Theaters following his removal from a North Carolina movie theater.

In December 2023, the well-known civil rights activist was escorted out by police from the AMC Fire Tower 12 theater in Greenville during a screening of "The Color Purple."

Barber, who suffers from ankylosing spondylitis, a form of arthritis, was kicked out for bringing his own stool to the theater.

AMC previously apologized to Barber for the handling of the incident.

Attorney Harry Daniels is representing Barber in the case.

"This is a race issue - a human race issue. At some point, if you are blessed to live long enough, you may find yourself in a similar situation," he said. "Make no mistake: this was an injustice, not just to Bishop Barber, but to all of us. Every family knows someone who needs additional accommodations."