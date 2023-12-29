Bishop Barber addresses AMC theater seating for people with disabilities

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The day after "The Color Purple" opened in theaters, internationally known activist Bishop William Barber II went to see the movie with his 90-year-old mother in Greenville, North Carolina.

It didn't go as planned. The trip ended with the police being called and Barber leaving the AMC Fire Tower 12 theater after a dispute with employees over seating in the area designated for people with disabilities.

Barber uses two canes and has difficulty walking and sitting in certain chairs because of a form of arthritis known as ankylosing spondylitis. He usually takes his own chair, which resembles a bar stool with a back, to public events.

That's what he did on Tuesday. After setting up his chair, Bishop Barber said he was told that was not allowed.

Greenville police confirm they were called to the theatre due to "a customer arguing with employees, and they wished to have them removed from the business."

A police department supervisor went to the theater and spoke with all involved in the dispute including Barber. Police said Barber agreed to leave the theater voluntarily.

In a statement, AMC apologized to Barber for the handling of the incident.

"We sincerely apologize to Bishop Barber for how he was treated, and for the frustration and inconvenience brought to him, his family, and his guests. AMC's Chairman and CEO Adam Aron has already telephoned him and plans to meet with him in person in Greenville, NC, next week to discuss both this situation and the good works Bishop Barber is engaged in throughout the years.



"AMC welcomes guests with disabilities. We have a number of accommodations in place at our theatres at all times, and our theatre teams work hard to accommodate guests who have needs that fall outside of the normal course of business. We encourage guests who require special seating to speak with a manager in advance to see what can best be accommodated at the theater to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for the guest and those around them. We are also reviewing our policies with our theater teams to help ensure that situations like this do not occur again."



"The Americans with Disabilities Act governs places like movie theatres, restaurants, and requires that if there's a policy in place, a movie theatre for example, has to make a reasonable modification for people with disabilities," said Katherine Macfarlane, who is the Director of Disability Law and Policy Program at Syracuse University College of Law. "That requires an individualized assessment on a case-by-case basis of how any kind of policies or perhaps even the physical structure of a movie theatre has to be adapted to allow a person like this gentleman the ability to sit and enjoy a movie in peace without experiencing pain. If there's a provided form of seating that hurts him, then that's not an acceptable modification to offer."

Barber has only released statements about the incident until Friday. He's scheduled to speak about it and the rights of people with disabilities at an 11:30 a.m. news conference.

Barber has agreed to meet with AMC's representatives next week and was hopeful it would "lead to just and good things for those with disabilities."