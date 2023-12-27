AMC apologizes after Bishop William Barber removed from Greenville movie theater

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A dispute about seating led to the removal of a prominent social activist from a Greenville movie theater.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon when Bishop William J. Barber II, former chair of the North Carolina NAACP, went to the AMC Fire Tower 12 theater in Greenville to see "The Color Purple."

Barber uses two canes and has difficulty walking and sitting in certain chairs because of a form of arthritis. He usually takes his own chair, which resembles a bar stool with a back, to public events.

That's what he did Tuesday, setting it up in the theatre's section designated for people with disabilities, but he claims he was told that was not allowed.

Bishop William Barber II left the theater after an argument with AMC workers.

Eventually, conversations between Barber and a theatre staffer escalated, and Greenville police were called.

Police responded about 3:20 p.m. after they were told that "a customer was arguing with employees, and they wished to have them removed from the business."

A police supervisor went to the theater and spoke with everyone and Barber "agreed to leave the theater voluntarily," police said.

Barber was already outside when a second police supervisor arrived and the conflict was "resolved without incident."

No charges were filed.

In a video, Barber appeared to say staffers told him the positioning of his chair was a fire hazard.

In a statement, he wrote in part:

"This is about how people with disabilities regardless of race, color, creed or sexual orientation should be treated fairly. With all the issues and real battles going on in the world, for managers of a theater to decide they can't accommodate you and would rather remove you from a theater is absurd, which is why I prayed for them."

Barber said he planned to hold a news conference on Friday in Greenville.

In a statement, AMC apologized to Barber for the handling of the incident.

"We sincerely apologize to Bishop Barber for how he was treated, and for the frustration and inconvenience brought to him, his family, and his guests. AMC's Chairman and CEO Adam Aron has already telephoned him and plans to meet with him in person in Greenville, NC, next week to discuss both this situation and the good works Bishop Barber is engaged in throughout the years.

"AMC welcomes guests with disabilities. We have a number of accommodations in place at our theatres at all times, and our theatre teams work hard to accommodate guests who have needs that fall outside of the normal course of business. We encourage guests who require special seating to speak with a manager in advance to see what can best be accommodated at the theater to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for the guest and those around them. We are also reviewing our policies with our theater teams to help ensure that situations like this do not occur again."

